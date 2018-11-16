Adam French Shares Beautiful Clip For 'Wanna Be Here'

Adam French looks beyond the everyday, locating the emotional conduits that run underneath.

As a songwriter he's drawn to those taut moments of emotional tension, almost Pinter-esque in their complexity.

New single 'Wanna Be Here' is a deft lyrical performance, with Adam French looking at the push and pull factors within a relationship.

He comments: “‘Wanna Be Here’ is a song about the difference between happiness and comfort. As people we often mistake a comfortable habitat for love and settle for the now. It’s important to share life with somebody that makes you happy and brings out the best in you... and it’s never too late to cut loose from those who don’t."

Director Savvas Stavrou steers the clip, selecting some of the brightest emerging dancers in the UK to take the lead roles - Tylor Dyrden and Riley Wolf (of the internationally renowned Hofesh Schecter Company) both appear.

A dramatic, stylish clip 'Wanna Be Here' underlines the sheer charismatic potential that drives the work of Adam French.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.