Ada Lea Shares Moving Single 'hurt'

Ada Lea (moniker for Alexandra Levy) has released a moody video to accompany emotional new single ‘hurt’. The single is the first piece of music released by the Montreal-based artist since here 2020 EP ‘woman, here’ and her 2019 debut album ‘what we say in private.’

The new video is directed by Monse Muro with cinematography by Pester Hostak, and features Levy singing at an adorned table on a darkened beach, with the visuals heightening in intensity as the song reaches its emotional peak.

The audio itself is intensely vulnerable, a style that Levy has become known for, featuring lines such as “somebody hurt me badly, now I’m stuck in a rut / now I don’t know my body / I could say it or say nothing at all”. The single centres around Levy’s experiences in her home city Montreal, a location with particular significance to her music.

On the new single, Levy said “I wanted to find a way to communicate complicated feelings using the simplest language possible. I came with a narrative and removed almost every detail, so as not to obfuscate the feeling - but left it open in terms of a resolution: was this hurt necessarily a bad thing?”

