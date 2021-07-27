Ada Lea Announces New LP 'one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden'

Ada Lea will release her new album 'one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden' on September 24th.

The Montreal songwriter has completed the follow up to her debut album, pushing her music towards its next phase.

Returning with her song 'hurt' recently, Ada Lea immediately impressed with poised and intense emotion in her work.

'one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden' encapsulates this, building outwards from the lead single.

Out on September 24th (order it HERE ), the record is trailed by new song 'damn' which is a subtle, carefully contoured piece of work.

Building to that focussed and effective finale, it's a potent display of Ada Lea's artistry.

Photo Credit: Monse Muro

