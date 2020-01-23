Actress Shares 'Karma & Desire' Short Film

Actress has shared a short film based on his 'Karma & Desire' album.

The album - out now - is a huge aesthetic statement, a real powerhouse work from the continually innovative electronic talent.

Out now on Ninja Tune, 'Karma & Desire' will stand as one of 2020's finest electronic projects, and it's now been joined by a short film.

The 17 minute film was directed by Lee Bootee, and features a raft of well-known faces.

The clip intermingles various collaborators from the record, a beautiful visual take on a multi-faceted release.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.