Actress Links With Sampha On 'Walking Flames'

Actress has shared new song 'Walking Flames', featuring vocals from Sampha.

The producer will release new album 'Karma & Desire' on October 23rd, and the tracklisting features some tantalising collaborations.

Zsela voices two songs, while Sampha appears on a pair of album highlights.

Lead single 'Walking Flames' features crystalline Actress production underpinning a vocal from the Mercury winner , and it's a divine performance.

Sampha simply has something - some immutable quality - to his voice, this immersive, emotionally devastating technique.

Check out 'Walking Flames' below.

'Karma & Desire' tracklisting:

1. Fire and Light

2. Angels Pharmacy (feat. Zsela)

3. Remembrance (feat. Zsela)

4. Reverend

5. Leaves Against The Sky

6. Save

7. VVY (feat. Sampha)

8. XRAY

9. Gliding Squares

10. Many Seas, Many Rivers (feat. Sampha)

11. Loveless (feat. Aura T-09)

12. Public Life (feat. Vanessa Benelli Mosell)

13. Fret

14. Loose (feat. Christel Well)

15. Turin (feat. Aura T-09)

16. Diamond X

17. Walking Flames (feat. Sampha)

