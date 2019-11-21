Action Bronson Announces New Album 'Only For Dolphins'

Action Bronson will release new album 'Only For Dolphins' later this year.

The extrovert rapper (and chef!) returns on September 25th with the new record, while a physical drop lands on October 16th.

Now working with Loma Vista Recordings, 'Only For Dolphins' features an imposing production cast, including beats from The Alchemist, DJ Muggs, and more.

It's said to be global in span, moving from Turkish psychedelia through to the reggae lilt of new single 'Golden Eye'.

Produced by Budgie, 'Golden Eye' is a laid back return, but we'd expect nothing less from Action Bronson.

Tune in now.

