Action Bronson Announces New Album 'Cocodrillo Turbo'

Action Bronson will release new album 'Cocodrillo Turbo' on April 29th.

The rapper is on something of a creative roll right now, and will tour the UK this summer alongside The Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt.

A dizzying line up, Action Bronson follows this by laying out plans for his new album.

'Cocodrillo Turbo' will be released on April 29th, and it features guest spots from Conway the Machine, Hologram, Mayhem Lauren and Roc Marciano.

Production comes from The Alchemist, Daringer and Action Bronson himself, while new single 'SubZero' is online now.

The deeply humorous, kinda psychedelic video is online now - tap in below.

Tune in now.

Catch Action Bronson on tour:

May

30 Manchester Academy 1

31 London Brixton Academy

June

1 Birmingham Academy 1

Photo Credit: Brock Fetch

- - -