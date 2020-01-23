AC/DC Share Hard Rock Rattler 'Realize'

AC/DC have shared their bruising new song 'Realize'.

The Australian legends are back, with their first album after the passing of co-founder and rhythm guitarist extraordinaire Malcolm Young.

Album opener 'Realize' is their latest single, and it's a sign of what to expect on the record - pure, undiluted AC/DC.

The band's boogie roots are intact, while the slashing guitar riffs have an electrical appeal all of its own.

Brian Johnson's vocal races into the upper registers, while retaining the feral bite of those prime 80s stadium fillers.

Basically, its rocks. Check out 'Realize' below.

'Power Up' will be released on November 13th.

