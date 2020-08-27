AC/DC Seem To Have Accidentally Leaked Their Return

Hard rock legends AC/DC could be on the comeback trail.

Photographs appeared on the Australian band's official website earlier this week, seeming to show the line up shooting a new video.

Swiftly pulled down, the pics have been widely circulated by fans, and seem to show a resurgent AC/DC.

It's been a tough few years for the band - rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young died, drummer Phil Rudd endured legal troubles, and singer Brian Johnson took time out from touring due to hearing issues.

The new picture shows AC/DC re-united, with Angus Young's cousin Stevie stepping in to replace Malcolm Young on rhythm guitar.

No official word as yet, but it's certainly a bright note in a year dominated by bleak news.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.