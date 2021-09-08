Absolutely Free's 'Interface' Is A Pathway To Another Dimension

Toronto group Absolutely Free made a deep impression with their debut album.

Released in 2014, it found a way to blend indie rock, psychedelic tapestries, and the purring rhythmic possibilities of Krautrock, while retaining a character of its own.

Nominated for the prestigious Polaris Music Prize, Absolutely Free then toured extensively, before taking a step back.

Reconfiguring their psych-leaning approach, the group are priming their return, with new Jorge Elbrecht produced single 'Interface' online now.

Appropriately, it's a pathway to another dimension, the sound of Absolutely Free re-building their sound from the ground up.

The lead-in to new album 'Aftertouch' - which is out on September 24th - it finds the Toronto band stepping out-with the confines of their debut, exploring new possibilities in the process.

Singer Matt King picks up on his:

“Written as a pseudo-love song that interludes between two versions of self, 'Interface' recalls an adolescent summer where I spent every waking hour on early web-based chat programs, instead of going outside. Typical coming-of-age feelings of loss and confusion were further conflated by prioritising an emerging potential of a new virtual identity more ‘real’ than a physical self.”

