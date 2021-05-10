ABSOLUTE. Links With Bklava On Club Hard-Hitter 'U4IA'

ABSOLUTE. is one of London club culture's key figures.

An influential, larger-than-life spirit, ABSOLUTE. sits at the forefront, seeking out new ideas and fresh styles at every turn.

Lauded for their own work, an incoming deluxe EP finds ABSOLUTE. nestling against key contemporaries.

Part of this package is rev'd up club-focussed hard-hitter 'U4IA', a track that pits ABSOLUTE. against rising voice Bklava.

Upping the tempo, it's a hardcore-inspired piano rave banger, a gripping, and overwhelmingly fun glimpse into the pair's creative outlook.

The visuals are delicious, with the apocalyptic imagery paired against the volcanic energy that runs through 'U4IA'.

Tune in now.