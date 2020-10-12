ABSOLUTE. Announces New 'Wonderland' Mixtape

ABSOLUTE. will release his new 'Wonderland' mixtape on March 12th.

The producer emerges from the London rave underground, channelling the energy of the spaces utilised by the LGBTQ+ community.

Peppering 2020 with some stellar tracks, ABSOLUTE. intends to make 2021 his own.

A headline show at London's Islington Assembly Hall is slated for March 20th, alongside a full mixtape.

Out on March 12th, 'Wonderland' "brought me back to life," says the producer.

"I was writing music that helped me feel certain ways, freedom and connected-ness to something I and many others were missing, longing hard to be around people, or needing a dose of raw euphoric rave energy which gave some release at the sheer desperation to dance and feel joy. Even if just for a short time, to feel transported to 90’s UK raves or New York’s underground gave me some life, and I hope it does for you too."

"Welcome to Wonderland…"

Photo Credit: Jeff Hahn

