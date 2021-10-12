Abril Spring's 'Cure' Is A Prodigious Rap Burner

Prodigal rap riser Abril Spring has shared her new single 'Cure'.

Out now, the single finds the youthful talent coming into her own, with blossoming word-play and neat production.

The Barcelona talent digs deep on this personal track, with 'Cure' reflecting on some intimate issues within her own life.

Abril comments: “Isn’t it funny? Most of our problems and discussions are caused by the same exact thing that ends up solving them.”

“‘Cure’ is a very personal song for me,” she adds. “I wrote it in a really intense and confusing time of my life and, just like with all the album, it helped me express, organise and understand my thoughts and emotions at the time. ‘Cure’ is about drug addiction in a toxic relationship and about how you can either choose to face reality for better or for worse or to escape it at all costs.”

A song about moving towards the light, 'Cure' seems to embrace solutions from the inside, learning to focus on the positive.

Potentially the start of something special, you can check out 'Cure' below.