Abraham Brody Shares Engrossing New Song 'Judith'

Sitting somewhere between a traditional songwriter and an experimental composer, Abraham Brody's work has constructed its own realm.

The American-Lithuanian artist matches an orchestral sweep to minimalist impulses, resulting in material that is both soothing and staggeringly emotive.

New album 'Crossings' is incoming, with Abraham Brody paving the way on new single 'Judith'.

A morass of sound, a swirling vortex of delicious noises, 'Judith' is about "breaking stereotypes and social conformity" while finding the roots of feminist thought in traditional mythology.

Abraham Brody comments: “When I wrote this song I was thinking about barriers. It’s about breaking stereotypes and social conformity. I was thinking of the power we all innately have, but which is only limited by the societies in which we live. The text is both my own as well as taken from an ancient Lithuanian song about a magical forest in which a girl is wandering, and there she meets a prince. It kind of irritates me to portray women in a way that they need to be ‘saved’ by men. Women are strong enough without men!"

"At the same time, I was searching for feminist figures from more traditional mythology and I thought about Judith and the story of her and Holofernes... so all these different mythologies were in my head when I wrote it.”

Tune in now.

Catch Abraham Brody at London's Village Underground on November 18th.

