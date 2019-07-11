Abi Ocia's 'Offering' Has A Glacial Appeal

Future-pop riser Abi Ocia has shared her emphatic new single 'Offering'.

The songwriter's debut EP 'Where Are You?' lands on November 21st, and it's a powerful document.

Glimpsing elements of pop possibility, Abi Ocia has shared a striking new single.

Online now, 'Offering' is driven by lucid electronics, with the opaque arrangement refracting her vocal into a thousand different fragments.

It's a beautiful, poised, powerful return, with her alt-pop glories expanded upon in the new video.

Directed by Chas Appeti, it was shot on the Isle of Anglesey and the windswept environment perfectly reflects her expansive journey.

She comments: “There is something about the visual that captures both the grandeur and intimacy of the track - something that reminds me of faith and God’s bigger picture. Partnering with Vero on this opened up a space that challenged me to share the real behind the art.”

Tune in now.

