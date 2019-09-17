Abi Ocia Returns With 'Easy To Love'

Abi Ocia has shared her new single 'Easy To Love' - tune in now.

The singer took a break from music recently, needing time to re-assess and re-group, to find a renewed sense of focus.

Now she's ready to take that next step. Debut EP 'Where Are You' lands on November 14th, crafted in sessions that united the West London talent with Mkulu.

New song 'Easy To Love' is online now, and it's about an all-consuming, almost terrifying, sense of passion.

A song about falling in love, it also touches on identity, with Abi using it as a lens for self-discovery.

The production has an opaque sense of 80s pop, while the vocal - tender yet strong - has a crystalline quality.

Abi comments...

“When you take the time to reflect inward, you start to discover both the beauty and the horrors of your heart. And I believe the five tracks on this EP enabled me to see and understand much more of this.”

Tune in now.

