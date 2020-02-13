Abbie Ozard's 'Crocodile Tears' Is A Gorgeous Listen

Manchester's own Abbie Ozard is a talent to watch.

Precociously gifted, her pop-edged indie recalls everyone from Soccer Mommy to Beabadoobee, with a sense of Pavement's wordplay, too.

Deeply independent, her perfectly poised guitar pop jewels are rapidly gaining attention, leading to studio sessions with Rich Turvey.

The esteemed producer has hit up a fantastic creative partnership with Abbie Ozard, with a new single incoming.

Airing through Clash, 'Crocodile Tears' follows on from her 'Growing Pains' EP and it's the sound of someone truly blossoming.

A gorgeous listen, there's something unabashed about its femininity, with Abbie's honest lyricism cutting deeper than most.

She comments: "'Crocodile Tears' delves into the realms of someone who continues to pretend to cry when you know that they're not really bothered at all. The song explores a girl at peak frustration levels, her head as messy and as confused as ever..."

Tune in now.

