Abbie Ozard Drifts In Dreams For 'TV Kween'

Manchester's Abbie Ozard has shared her new single 'TV Kween'.

The songwriter is part of a wave of voices in the city, matching DIY ethics to a sublime - if self-effacing - pop touch.

Frequently working with producer Rich Turvey, a flurry of releases have refined Abbie's melodic touch, and tightened the structure of her songwriting.

New single 'TV Kween' may be a drifting, dreamy return, but it's one accomplished with a huge degree of confidence and aesthetic certainty.

Out now, it's a neat guitar pop jewel, restrained in its approach but evocative in its lyricism.

She comments...

"It’s a song based around insecurities, and constantly aspiring to be someone other than yourself. I feel like there’s a load of girls out there constantly comparing themselves to others. Specifically the tune talks about loving someone but not feeling good enough for them, and dreaming that you’re someone different (which we shouldn’t be doing btw!!!)"

Abbie adds: “Hopefully this song will make people feel a little less alone when they’re feeling super insecure...”

The full video is online now, and it's a wistful but somewhat surreal document - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Rudd

