ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus Is Right Behind Greta Thunberg

ABBA musician Bjorn Ulvaeus has given a public statement in support of Greta Thunberg.

The 16 year old climate change activist has caused global headlines, with major politicians stopping to address her concerns.

A somewhat polarising figure, the Swedish teenager - who has autism - has also been the victim of much online hate.

A figure from her homeland, though, has Greta's back, with ABBA songwriter Bjorn Ulvaeus offering a few words of support.

In a new public video he argues that “the patriarchy is pissing in their pants in fear...”

He explains: “She drives some people, mostly men, crazy, and I find it difficult to understand where that anger comes from. Young people need role models, and as such, Greta is a blessing in the world of influencers and reality TV stars...”

Bjorn adds: “You have to admire her guts and her focus, it’s a monumental achievement to create a global mass movement from scratch in such a short time”.

Check out the video below.

Bjorn from ABBA has hit back at the @GretaThunberg haters and the patriarchy pic.twitter.com/iNg3mK8mGa — SBS News (@SBSNews) October 7, 2019

