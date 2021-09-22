ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus Launches Fight For Fair Royalties

ABBA founder Björn Ulvaeus is helping with the launch of a new campaign that fights for fair royalties.

ABBA‘s Björn Ulvaeus is already co-founder of the Music Rights Awareness Foundation (MRAF), and unveiled his new battle at the Ivor Novello awards.

Picking up a gong, the Swedish music legend revealed his next fight was with metadata, and improving the accuracy of creative acknowledgement.

Speaking onstage, he revealed that Credits Due - which will operate in partnership with the Ivors Academy - has the aim of ensuring that “complete and accurate song metadata is attached to all recordings at the point of creation...”

The aim of this, he pointed out, was the mission to ensure that all songwriters and contributors are being accurately and fairly paid for their work.

Continuing, Ulvaeus said: “I could think of no better event to launch the Credits Due initiative than at the Ivor Novello Awards. You could say that we celebrate all the great UK and Irish songwriters and composers by starting this open and inclusive collaboration with The Ivors Academy.”

“We want to raise awareness of and provide solutions to problems that are well-known and, to put it mildly, frustrating in the songwriting community. It’s very simple, music recordings must credit all involved and thus ensure that the right people get paid. People ask me why this isn’t the case already and I don’t know what to say.”

He added: “Today, in 2021, there’s really no excuse. If we achieve Credits Due it’s a win-win for the whole music industry. Thankfully, a lot of good work is underway and we very much look forward to further support from the industry in finally giving creators the financial recognition they deserve.”

ABBA Voyage launches next May in London.

