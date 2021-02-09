ABBA Voyage: New Album And Arena Show Confirmed

ABBA are back.

The record-breaking Swedish pop phenomenon split back in 1982, and the four-piece have never stepped foot onstage together since.

Well, that's about to change. In a webcast, ABBA confirmed that they have completed a new album together, their first in 40 years.

Alongside this, a revolutionary new concert experience will bring Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid together, complete with a live 10-piece band and effects build by the 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas.

The show will take place in a purpose-built arena in London from May 27th, with a studio album said to be on its way.

Two new songs - ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ - have been confirmed, with the 'ABBA Voyage' album set to land on November 5th.

So, here's some quotes from ABBA:

Benny Anderson: “We simply call it “Voyage” and we’re truly sailing in uncharted waters. With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future. It’s not easy to explain but then it hasn’t been done before.”

“It’s hard to say what’s been the most joyful thing for me with this project. If it’s the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years. I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat. When you come to the arena you will have the four of us together with an absolutely glorious 10-piece band. And even if not in the flesh, we will be right there, thanks to the work of the creative team and ILM.”

Anni-Frid Lyngstad: “Those first sessions back in 2018 were such fun and when Benny called and asked if I’d consider singing some more I jumped at it! And what songs!! My respect and love go out to these exceptionally talented, truly genius songwriters! Such joy it was to work with the group again. I am so happy with what we have made, and I dearly hope our fans feel the same.”

Agnetha Fältskog: “When we got back together in the studio I had no idea what to expect...But Benny’s recording studio is such a friendly and safe environment, and before I knew it I was really enjoying myself! I can hardly believe that finally, the moment has come to share this with the world!”

Björn Kristian Ulvaeus: “They’re such amazing singers those two, I was completely floored by the way they delivered those songs. They’re true musicians; totally unimpressed by pop star glamour but still having a great time being creative in a recording studio. The “Voyage” project has injected new life into us in more ways than one.”“So, again, thanks for waiting! We hope to see you in the “ABBA Arena” and yes -see -because we have infused a good deal of our souls into those avatars. It’s not an exaggeration to say that we’re back.”

