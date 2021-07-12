ABBA Sue "Parasitic" Tribute Act

ABBA have commenced legal action against one of their own tribute acts.

Billboard reports that ABBA have served legal papers against ABBA MANIA, a tribute to the Swedish icons based in West London.

According to their website , ABBA MANIA - “the original tribute from London’s West End” - are set to tour across the country this month, bringing a “highly polished and professional production” to Manchester, Lytham, Neath, and more.

ABBA don't seem too pleased, labelling the cover project's behaviour as “parasitic and bad-faith”.

A new lawsuit filed on December 3rd demands that they cease and desist, with ABBA claiming that ABBA MANIA are intentionally misleading fans into thinking the project is endorsed by the real thing.

The suit reads...

“Defendants include the term ‘official’ and ‘original’ in many of their marketing materials, website pages, and social media handles, which gives consumers the impression that there is some kind of association, affiliation, or sponsorship between ABBA and ABBA MANIA”.

“In an attempt to amicably resolve this dispute, [ABBA] explained how defendants could properly use the phrase ‘ABBA Tribute’ in a non-confusing manner to describe their tribute act so long as the actual name of the tribute act did not include the word ABBA. But Defendants refused to comply and cease use of the name ABBA MANIA.”

ABBA MANIA have not commented on the law suit.

The real ABBA released new album 'Voyage' earlier this year - Christmas single 'Little Things' is out now.

