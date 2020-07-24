Aaryan Banthia's 'Best Day Of My Life' Is A Charming Performance

Aaryan Banthia feels things deeply.

A songwriter who leads with his heart, he matches deeply honest lyricism to a desire to construct ear-worm melodies.

Returning to his home city of Mumbai recently, Aaryan decided to shoot a simple live clip on the street.

A passing crowd gathered, eager to hear what he was about to play - and then he dropped a surprise.

'Best Day Of My Life' is about the past and how it leads to the present, a song about first love, and how deeply it can cut.

“Your first love is always the most special, though they say it doesn't always last forever,” he explains. “‘Best Day Of My Life’ is about a first love remaining strong till the end of time and how seeing each other for the first time was the best day of their lives.”

Delivered in a charming, self-effacing way, 'Best Day Of My Life' neatly connects Aaryan with where he's from, and where he's going.

Tune in now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.