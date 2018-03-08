Aaron Taylor's UK Soul Makes 'I Think I Love You Again' Soar

British vocalist Aaron Taylor wants to continually challenge himself.

Steeped in classic soul and R&B influences, he takes those sounds and blasts them into a fresh space.

New EP 'The Long Way Home' arrives on August 24th, led by refreshing new single 'I Think I Love You Again'.

Matching a kind of D'Angelo strut with Funkadelic's willingness to surprise, the single emerged from sessions “outside the usual zone” of how he creates.

As he puts it, 'I Think I Love You Again' is about “wanting to go to another level/place but not without taking the one you love...”

Tune in now.

