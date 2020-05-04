Aaron Taylor's 'Flowers' Is A Meditation On Fatherhood And Blackness

London songwriter Aaron Taylor has shared his powerful new song 'Flowers'.

The artist's debut album 'ICARUS' is out later this month, blending soulful tones with his highly personal brand of songwriting.

Out on September 25th, it's trailed by gorgeous new single 'Flowers', a meditation on Blackness and fatherhood.

Recently becoming a father for the first time, it finds Aaron discussing the roles we play in one another's lives.

He's penned a full essay to go alongside the song, titled Flowers, Feelings & Fatherhood.

Discussing his own childhood, he commented: "He (my father) told me of days he sat crying on the beaches of Accra, because he was separate from his family in London."

"Told me things the little boy in me needed to hear and provided balms for the burns that were ultimately the root of many of my insecurities, including being a father myself. Our relationship has ways to go, but he gave me my flowers while I could still smell them, and I gave him his..."

Check out 'Flowers' below.

