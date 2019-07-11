Aaron Taylor Shows His Pedigree On Superb New Single 'Don't Leave Me Alone'

Souful riser Aaron Taylor ended 2019 on a high.

Completely selling out London's Jazz Cafe, he left every single person there that night with no doubt that he was set to become a star.

A neo-soul performer with a potent sense of identity, Aaron's songwriting touches on the greats while adding something new.

Currently planning his debut LP, the singer links with five-time Grammy winner Lalah Hathaway on new single 'Don't Leave Me Alone'.

Laid down some time ago, it's somewhat apt for these times, when each of us finds ourselves cut off from loved ones.

Bold and direct but with an ultimately up-beat message, 'Don't Leave Me Alone' is a superb, confident step forward from Aaron Taylor.

He comments: "Don’t Leave Me Alone' is a song about one’s vulnerability and acknowledgement of where personal help is needed for well-being and survival."

"On one level the lyrics are hyperbolic but feel strangely appropriate in today’s climate. The value of human connection is now more prized than ever and this song is a desperate plea from the forthcoming album’s protagonist that reflects the themes of intimacy and desire. As one of the most respected vocalists of our time, the presence of Lalah Hathaway on this record is a genuine honour."

Tune in now.

