Aaron Smith's Debut Single 'Unspoken' Is An Exquisitely Personal Statement

Scottish songwriter Aaron Smith has shared his exquisite debut single 'Unspoken' - tune in now.

A beautiful voice from a harsh environment, Aaron Smith grew up in a kind of nowhere town outside Stirling, left to his own creative devices from a young age.

Developing his own, highly distinctive style, that keening voice fuses with bucolic yet devastating arrangements to produce something uniquely powerful.

Debut single 'Unspoken' is the point where it all comes together, a wonderfully tender, piano led ballad about the intricacies of a relationship.

A song about commitment, attraction, and overcoming the urge to hold back, 'Unspoken' is beautifully sketched but devastating in its impact.

He comments: "The song is about a relationship moving faster for one person than the other and that person being scared of commitment..."

"I’ve been working on my music for a while now and spent a lot of time writing these songs. I’m really looking forward to actually releasing my first bit of music now - it’s exciting to just be able to get it out there and have people listening to something I’ve made”.

Tune in now.

Aaron Smith will play Belladrum festival on August 3rd.