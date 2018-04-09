A$AP Rocky won't be performing at Wireless festival this weekend, the BBC reports .

The rapper was involved in a confrontation earlier in the week, which took place in the Swedish city of Stockholm.

Two youths alleged that A$AP Rocky, or a member of his crew, broke their headphones, and a fracas allegedly occurred.

A$AP Rocky was accused of assault and spoke to police following the incident. Now BBC report that the rapper will be detained in Sweden for an extra two weeks on suspicion of assault, meaning that he will miss Wireless festival.

Sweden's Prosecution Authority confirmed the news to the BBC, while a festival representative says his "lawyer's are appealing the decision".

The Wireless rep told Newsbeat: "We are in touch with his team and as soon as we have any news we will let you know."

More on this as it develops.

