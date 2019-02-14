A$AP Rocky Found Guilty Of Assault

A$AP Rocky has been found guilty of assault in Sweden, it has been reported.

The rapper appeared in court today - August 14th - charged with assault following an incident in Stockholm on June 30th.

A$AP Rocky spent almost a month in police custody as the case came to trial, in spite of high profile support from Donald Trump.

Real name Rakim Mayers, the rapper has now been found guilty of assault at Stockholm District Court.

He has been handed a suspended sentence, and will pay damages to 19-year-old Mustafa Jari who was attacked by A$AP Rocky and two members of his entourage.

A$AP Rocky claimed to have acted in self defence, a claim dismissed by Stockholm District Court who said the defendants “were not in a situation” where self-defense applied and that they “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him.”

More on this at it happens.

