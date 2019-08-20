A$AP Rocky Drops 'Babushka Boi'

A$AP Rocky has shared his new single 'Babushka Boi' - check it out now.

The New York rapper debuted the track on his recent tour, with its propulsive energy and muscular production storming the live arena.

The full studio version is out now, and to match its emphatic punch A$AP Rocky has pulled out all the stops with his new video.

The Nadia Lee Cohen directed clip is explosive, a dramatic if somewhat surreal take on cops 'n' robbers.

Referencing cult cinema, it pits A$AP Rocky in the driving seat as leader of a street gang muscling into their old turf.

Tune in now.

