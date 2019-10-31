A.A. Williams Shares Extraordinary New Song 'All I Asked For (Was To End It All)'

London songwriter A.A. Williams is a name that has skirted on the outer environs of music for a while now.

Sharing one self-titled EP, she then worked on the collaborative project 'Exit In Darkness' with mighty Japanese post-rock force MONO.

Freshly signed to Bella Union, A.A. Williams will release her debut LP 'Forever Blue' this summer, and extraordinary fusion of post-rock dynamics and shockingly personal songwriting.

Out in July, the record was painstakingly pieced together - unusually for such an affecting wordsmith, the lyrics actually come last.

“The lyrics come at the end, they fall into place, rhythmically, and link together,” she explains. “And then it’s my job to decipher what I’ve written! I want the words to get my point across but still let the listener map on their own experiences. I find it really therapeutic.”

Arresting new song 'All I Asked For (Was To End It All)' leads the way, and its descent into darkness envelopes the listener at every turn.

Strikingly effective, it comes backed with a beautifully etched video, one that perfectly intertwined with Williams' remarkable music.

She comments...

"I’m so pleased to have been able to work with Craig Murray on this video. Before hearing his ideas I had fallen in love with his hand-drawn artwork, so I was delighted when he suggested a video in this style - the musical textures of the song are beautifully complimented by his organic approach and focus on natural elements."

Tune in now.

A.A. Williams will release debut album 'Forever Blue' on July 3rd.

