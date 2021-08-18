A.A. Williams Announces New 'arco' Project

A.A. Williams has laid out plans for her new 'arco' project.

The incoming release is a reinterpretation of her striking debut EP, set in a landscape of strings and vocal.

Long inspired by the minimalism of composers such as Arvo Pärt and Gorecki, A.A. Williams also cites Vaughan Williams' folk-inspired work as a key influence.

These sounds come to the fore on her new project, with the songwriter commenting:

“The main focus of the arrangements is trying to maintain the authenticity of the original songs that, whilst embodying some of the more familiar elements of the full-band settings, draws focus on the voice."

Out on October 15th, the EP is trailed by a fresh version of 'Control' with a breathless sense of intense beauty.

Check out the arco version of 'Control' below.

Catch A.A. Williams on tour this Autumn, including a show at Brighton's Unitarian Church on October 1st.

- - -