A2 Hits Hard On 'Renegade'

London rapper A2 has shared new single 'Renegade' - tune in now.

Devoutly independent, A2's rise has been propelled by pure talent, leading to him selling out London's Scala venue last year in just five minutes.

Having worked alongside Octavian, Yxng Bane, and 6LACK, A2 returns to solo duties on his new single.

A murky UK rap bubbler, 'Renegade' carries this ominous sense of swagger, one amplified in the video.

The clip is directed by Jordan Wi-Fi - a member of Last Night In Paris - and he channels this glimpse into the complexity of A2's artistry.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.