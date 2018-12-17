A Winged Victory For The Sullen Announce New Album 'The Undecided Five'

A Winged Victory For The Sullen will release new album 'The Undivided Five' on November 1st.

The modern classical aligned production team are almost continually busy, with Dustin O’Halloran and Adam Wiltzie absorbing fresh challenges at every turn.

Recently composing the score for Invisible Cities - a specially-created performance to launch 2019’s Manchester International Festival - the pair have now completed work on a new studio album.

'The Undivided Five' is a typically broad affair, with Dustin O’Halloran and Adam Wiltzie being joined by numerous guest musicians.

A double A-side single is online now, with ‘The Rhythm Of A Dividing Pair’ and 'The Haunted Victorian Pencil’ showcasing two different aspects of their art.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Our Lord Debussy

2. Sullen Sonata

3. The Haunted Victorian Pencil

4. The Slow Descent Has Begun

5. Aqualung, Motherfucker

6. A Minor Fifth Is Made Of Phantoms

7. Adios, Florida

8. The Rhythm Of A Dividing Pair

9. Keep It Dark, Deutschland Catch

A Winged Victory For The Sullen at the following shows:

February

26 Bristol Trinity Centre

27 London Round Chapel – night 1

28 London Round Chapel - night 2

29 Birmingham St Paul’s Church

March

1 Glasgow St Lukes

2 Manchester St Philip's Church Salford

3 Dublin National Concert Hall

4 Belfast St Rosemary Church

5 Brighton St George’s Church

6 Liverpool Unitarian Church

