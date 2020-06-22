A. Swayze & The Ghosts Announce Debut Album 'Paid Salvation'

Australian outfit A. Swayze & The Ghosts will release new album 'Paid Salvation' on September 18th.

The band's unholy live shows and explosive early releases made a global impact, before the Tasmanian outfit decided to hunker down in the studio.

Out on September 18th, debut album 'Paid Salvation' contains the results, brought to you by Ivy League Records.

Subversive punk rock that defiantly plays with the rules, the record is led by new synth-drenched cut 'Cancer'.

Blasting out of the speakers, it aims to splice together the roots of house music with DIY punk - and kinda pulls it off, too.

Singer Andrew Swayze says: "I love this track's elements of early house music in its Oberheim DMX drum machine, repetitive bass-line and guitar silence in sections."

The video is an engaging if unsettling mesh of imagery, with Andrew commenting:

"The images came to me in a dream. As soon as I woke I briefed Olivia and we took it from there. We were locked up at home so had been forced to make it entirely on our own from inside a little makeshift cupboard come production office we'd created. Clown paint doesn't dry which is surprising."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Rick Clifford

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.