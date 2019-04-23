A Host Of Musicians Are Backing Labour Today

Everyone from slowthai to Rage Against The Machine are showing support...
Robin Murray
News
12 · 12 · 2019

Today - December 12th - the UK goes back to the polls.

There's a lot at stake, and we won't reiterate the various campaign pledges here - to put that to the test, use sites like this one.

We will, however, make time to highlight to huge show of support from the music community behind the Labour party.

Here's a few of the people showing support on what could be a historic day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Enough said. #votevotevote

A post shared by @ jarvisbransoncocker on

Jeremy Corbyn
general election
