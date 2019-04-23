A Host Of Musicians Are Backing Labour Today

Today - December 12th - the UK goes back to the polls.

There's a lot at stake, and we won't reiterate the various campaign pledges here - to put that to the test, use sites like this one.

We will, however, make time to highlight to huge show of support from the music community behind the Labour party.

Here's a few of the people showing support on what could be a historic day.

VOTE LABOUR — slowthai (@slowthai) December 12, 2019

Saskilla said if labour wins we will have gcse grime in schools Curriculum get the fuck out of here — Jaykae (@Jaykae10) December 12, 2019

I wouldn't normally say anything on this but tomorrow feels unique. It always matters. But it matters more tomorrow.



I genuinely think that If you believe in hope, and you believe in a system that is fairer - then, like mine, the "X" will be next to Labour tomorrow. — Liam Fray (@What_Liam_Said) December 11, 2019 FREE INTERNET!!!!!!! GO VOTE!!! https://t.co/6So5O4T1cL — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) December 12, 2019

VOTE VOTE VOTE pic.twitter.com/XLKBvxffbB — All We Are (@thisisallweare) December 12, 2019

Off to vote. pic.twitter.com/tnsyc3qNOv — Big Scary Monsters (@bsmrocks) December 12, 2019

It's Election Day in the UK

As Tom gloriously displayed on his guitar this year... FUCK BORIS! So to celebrate exactly 10 years since Killing In The Name shocked the UK to become the No.1 single, let's tactically kick Boris OUT of power. To do this in a UK election... (1/9) pic.twitter.com/LguhpLZJMh — RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE (@RATM) December 12, 2019

