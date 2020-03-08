A Certain Ratio Shares New Track 'Yo Gi Gi'

A Certain Ratio have shared their new track 'Yo Gi Gi' - tune in now.

The Manchester legends will return next month, with new album 'ACR Loco' - their first in 12 years - set to be released on September 25th.

New track 'Yo Gi Gi' is online now, a deeply physical experience that leans on their nascent punk-funk alongside techno and non-Western elements.

The video is online now, and it takes you on a trip to the Tokyo suburb which gave the song its name.

Tune in now.

Alongside this, A Certain Ratio have outlined plans for a special online event, with An Evening With A Certain Ratio set to combine live performance, archive video, and a Q&A. It takes place on September 25th, and finishes with an ACR Soundsystem DJ set.

Photo Credit: Paul Husband

