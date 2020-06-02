A Blaze Of Feather Returns With Beautiful Single 'Clock Hands'

A Blaze Of Feather has shared his new single 'Clock Hands' in full.

The songwriter's real name is Mickey Smith, a long-standing collaborator with Ben Howard whose own work remained in the shadows for a long time.

A Blaze Of Feather is the point this ended, with an enchanting debut album being followed by some marvellous live shows.

Retreating to his base in Cornwall, the English artist returned to a key influence, immersing himself in Bjork's catalogue.

He explains: "During the recent writing and recording sessions I listened to Bjork a lot. Her individual creative energies just strike me as phenomenal. 'Vulnicara' in particular breaks my heart every listen."

"I keep Bjork's work in mind whenever creating gets challenging. How open and fearless she is with feelings and emotions, unleashing vulnerability and strength through musicality. It gives me some comfort when I get scared of voicing some hidden part of myself through my own work."

New single 'Clock Hands' is out now, a deeply atmospheric return informed by the wild landscapes and stark histories of the south coast.

He continues: "The realities of living in Cornwall at the end of the land informed a lot of these songs. Mental health and a lack of hope or opportunity is a real issue for many here."

"It’s a strange contrasting experience to the ‘picturesque as a postcard" front of tourism here. So my own experiences of that: losing close companions to suicide, addiction and depression. Living with grief and learning to deal with the challenges of those experiences."

Tune in now.

