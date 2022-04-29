88/89's 'Never Been So High' Emerged From Experimentation

West London project 88/89 share new single 'Never Been So High'.

The duo - Jack (born in ‘88) and Michael (born in ‘89) - are based from a small house in the capital, making deft experimentation in indie rock.

Blending indie songwriting with something a little more laid-back, their raw, DIY bedroom pop is born from a mosaic of influences.

A petri dish of guitar pop, 88/89 are gradually bringing something potent into realisation, and having fun in the process.

New single 'Never Been So High' is out now, and it's touched with that Spring feeling, injected with a neat sense of light.

88/89 comment...

"The full lyric is 'never been so high In love', so it’s really about that. At the time we wrote it, we were experimenting with throwing lots of different sounds together to create a sort of patchwork quilt of a song. We were jumping from synths to drum machines to guitars quite quickly. Once we had the music down, we let it guide the vocal creation and once we had that key line, the rest fell into place. Then we became briefly obsessed with trying to create a Backstreet Boys-style harmony which became the chorus that you hear."

An engaging fusion of pop tropes placed in an unfamiliar context, 'Never Been So High' is a fun, surprising return.

Tune in now.