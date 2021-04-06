838 Punch Back With 'Lose My Mind'

838 make music for the people.

The duo grew up absorbing everything they could get their hands on, whether that was downloading Stateside trap mixtapes or borrowing metal albums from their cousin.

Somehow, they bring all these influences into one place, using UK hip-hop as a framework.

A bold, uncompromising voice, 838 have lit up social media with a string of viral cuts, and now they're back with a fresh single.

Out now, 'Lose My Mind' finds the duo cutting loose - they're punching back and hitting hard, refusing to think twice about their motives.

A song blessed with incredible immediacy, 'Lose My Mind' is a straight up club moment.

The pair comment...

"This is a song many can relate to, this track is about questioning your motives, thoughts and emotions when in a situation where you don’t know what you want."

Tune in now.

- - -