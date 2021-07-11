808 State's Andrew Barker Has Died

808 State's Andrew Barker has died, it has been announced.

The musician formed one-half of the group alongside Graham Massey, constructing one of UK electronic music's key catalogues.

Breakout single 'Pacific State' became a key anthem during the acid house era, with 808 State broadening their sound and approach through the decades.

Ending 17 years without new material in 2019, a pair of excellent EPs were followed by the acclaimed full length 'Transmission Suite'.

808 State confirmed the passing of Andrew Barker on their socials earlier today, stating: "Remember him for the joy he brought through his personality and music. You’ll be sadly missed."

Manchester based DJ and author Dave Haslam saluted "a bringer of joy, a totally delightful fella..."

Rob da Bank labelled 808 State's music "spine tingling" in his tribute:

A number of artist figures paused to pay their respects:

Social media users are proposing that tributes be sent out tonight at 8.08pm - join in!

