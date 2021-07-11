808 State's Andrew Barker has died, it has been announced.

The musician formed one-half of the group alongside Graham Massey, constructing one of UK electronic music's key catalogues.

Breakout single 'Pacific State' became a key anthem during the acid house era, with 808 State broadening their sound and approach through the decades.

Ending 17 years without new material in 2019, a pair of excellent EPs were followed by the acclaimed full length 'Transmission Suite'.

808 State confirmed the passing of Andrew Barker on their socials earlier today, stating: "Remember him for the joy he brought through his personality and music. You’ll be sadly missed."

Its with a heavy heart to inform you of the passing of Andrew Barker . "His family and friends asks that people respect their privacy at this time but remember him for the joy he brought through his personality and music. You’ll be sadly missed” pic.twitter.com/cPR8W3byJl — 808 State (@state808) November 7, 2021

Manchester based DJ and author Dave Haslam saluted "a bringer of joy, a totally delightful fella..."

So sad to hear this about Andy Barker of 808 State. I first met him 35 years ago. He was a bringer of joy, a totally delightful fella - “After a happy life Andrew Barker experienced a short period of illness and passed away in his hometown of Manchester yesterday, 6th November”. pic.twitter.com/rDEKSmgTKY — Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) November 7, 2021

Rob da Bank labelled 808 State's music "spine tingling" in his tribute:

Terribly sad to hear about Andy Barker from 808 State… a true musical warrior .. had the privilege of booking them for Bestival in 2008 and Camp Bestival 2015 … spine tingling both times RIP https://t.co/K8iJQ0RHbP — Rob da Bank (@RobdaBank) November 7, 2021

A number of artist figures paused to pay their respects:

Devastated to hear of the lovely Andy passing. Always full of smiles and laughs. Big loves to all the @state808 family and of course his. — Natalie-Eve Williams (@natalieeveradio) November 7, 2021

Very sad to hear Andy Barker of 808 State has passed away. Jockey Slut is a product of Manchester and we were very much inspired by the band, Quadrastate was one of the first records we bought when we moved to the city in 1989. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/ACHjMAzXnC — Jockey Slut (@JockeySlut) November 7, 2021

I’ve been playing this record religiously since I first bought it in Brighton back in ‘89. Now playing in memory of Andy Barker, gone too soon at 53. An awesome live band and one of Manchester’s finest. Rest In Peace and for the rest of time: ‘Pacific’ https://t.co/Qy3aGC4RpY — Ralph Moore (@RalphusMoorus) November 7, 2021

Heartbreaking news about Andy Barker. Musical pioneer and all round lovely fella. Sending love to his family and his 808 family #RIP pic.twitter.com/lirlxkNuFc — Tracey Donnelly (@DonnellyTracey) November 7, 2021

Social media users are proposing that tributes be sent out tonight at 8.08pm - join in!