6LACK Shares Stunning 'Nonchalant' Video

Atlanta riser 6LACK has shared the powerful clip for 'Nonchalant'.

The songwriter's vivid take on contemplative R&B matches experimental instincts to harmonic nous, an innate understanding of how music works.

Debut album 'East Atlanta Love Letter' is incoming, with 6LACK now sharing something special for fans.

'Nonchalant' is beautifully pieced together, right from its opening line seeming to seize emotional undercurrents.

The video expands on this realm, matching damaged, monochrome scenes to vivid colour, with 6LACK right at the centre.

One of the most complete, powerful pieces of music 6LACK has set his name against, you can check out 'Nonchalant' below.

For tickets to the latest 6LACK shows click HERE.

