6LACK Drops 'Rent Free', 'By Any Means'

6LACK has shared two new singles, 'Rent Free' and 'By Any Means'.

The American artist is working on a new album, the follow up to his acclaimed 'East Atlanta Love Letter'.

Slated to land in 2022, the new album is trailed by a double single release, a move that emphasises his creative breadth.

'By Any Means' is a punchy statement of his ambition, a street brawler that doesn't hold back; the soul 'Rent Free' meanwhile, shows 6LACK's softer side.

Out now, it finds 6LACK raising the bar yet again - tune in below.

- - -