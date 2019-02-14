65daysofstatic Return With New Album 'replicr, 2019'

Sheffield experimental titans 65daysofstatic will release new album 'replicr, 2019' on September 27th.

The new record is the band's first official studio album since 2013's 'Wild Light', although they did supply an extensive array of new compositions for a lavish game soundtrack, released in 2016 as 'No Man's Sky: Music for an Infinite Universe'.

New record 'replicr, 2019' is a reaction of sorts to the working methods that pervaded that soundtrack project, a refined, focussed album clocking in at 42 minutes.

Featuring 14 tracks, 'replicr, 2019' directly plugs itself into the world around it, even down to having the year in its title.

Drummer Rob Jones explains: "This was supposed to be the future, but that future got cancelled. History is moving but it’s got nowhere to go. It’s piling up all around us. That’s what this record is about. This atemporality is an illusion, it’s the cultural logic of late capitalism, consuming everything faster and faster, each artefact a more diluted replica of the last. Even the idea that ‘pop will eat itself’ is eating itself. We need to find a way out."

A full preview clip is now online - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. pretext

2. stillstellung

3. d|| tl | | |

4. bad age

5. 05|| | 1|

6. sister

7. gr[]v—_s

8. popular beats

9. five waves

10. interference_1

11. []lid

12. z03

13. u| || | th | r| d

14. trackerplatz

