60s Hitmaker Spencer Davis Has Died

Musician and songwriter Spencer Davis has died.

The Swansea musician moved to London as a teen, where he became swept up in the R&B movement.

Forming the Spencer Davis Group, he encountered the Winwood brothers - Muff and Stevie - who helped form the core of the outfit.

With the husky, Ray Charles esque vocals of the teenage Stevie at the forefront, the Spencer Davis Group's organ led sound proved a huge hit with their Mod audience, before tackling the mainstream.

Breaking into the charts with singles such as 'Keep On Running' and 'I'm A Man', the band managed to earn success without watering down their soulful approach.

Stevie Winwood left to form Traffic as '67 dawned, leaving Spencer Davis to lead a freshly overhauled line up for the rest of the decade.

The group split in 1969, leaving Spencer Davis to travel to California, before becoming an A&R Executive at Island Records.

News of his passing was confirmed a few moments ago - he was 81.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.