5 Things We Learned From Paul McCartney's Twitter Listening Party

Paul McCartney took part in a Twitter listening party last night (December 21st).

The Beatle icon has just released new album 'McCartney III', a solo endeavour that was constructed during lockdown.

Working from his Surrey home studio, Paul McCartney wrote, played, and produced the record entirely on his own - makes our lockdown sourdough look pretty pathetic, to be honest.

Taking part in a Twitter listening party - organised by Tim Burgess - Paul McCartney revealed a few of his secrets...

Here's five things we learned.

- - -

Paul McCartney is still influenced by his Beatles cohort John Lennon.

'McCartney III' highlight 'Lavatory Lil' is a conscious hark back to John Lennon's 'Polythene Pam', a character study that was twisted into a life of its own.

The songwriter says it's "a fiction about what they do and what they’re like..."

It harks back to one of John’s old songs, Polythene Pam, and what you do is you take half an idea of someone, you just make a fiction about what they do and what they’re like, so that was Lavatory Lil’. #TimsTwitterListeningParty #McCartneyIII — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 21, 2020

- - -

Paul utilised a tonne of sublime vintage gear when making 'McCartney III'.

I used my vintage Brenell Tape machine on this to create a guitar tape loop ‘orchestra’ – which consisted of two different chords each made up of five notes. #TimsTwitterListeningParty #McCartneyIII pic.twitter.com/CYieqNDBGW — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 21, 2020

I got to use the Kay M-1 upright bass on this. Previously played and owned by Bill Black when he played and toured with Elvis. How cool is that! #TimsTwitterListeningParty #McCartneyIII — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 21, 2020

We used our Studer J37 Tape Machine on this track. The drums were recorded at double speed #TimsTwitterListeningParty #McCartneyIII pic.twitter.com/1DSVlF6BlR — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 21, 2020

- - -

The song 'Carpe Diem' is a direct reaction to COVID.

'McCartney III' was written and recorded during the pandemic, a time when Paul McCartney's plans had been thrown into disarray. Working quietly with his family at home, the atmosphere of this period is directly referenced in 'Carpe Diem', a typically positive approach to a hugely difficult spell for many people.

This song has a little bit of a feeling of covid times, because it is saying even though times are tough, let’s try and remember that we’ll be glad if we seize the day #TimsTwitterListeningParty #McCartneyIII — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 21, 2020

- - -

The blues remains a key influence.

Paul McCartney has always had a soft spot for the blues, and revealed that 'McCartney III' song 'Women And Wives' was prompted by the impact of Leadbelly.

Indeed, it was Leadbelly who popularised 'Rock Island Line' - a hit for Lonnie Donegan, it sparked the skiffle revolution, which in turn birthed Beatles prototype group The Quarrymen.

Women and Wives I wrote when I had just been reading a book on the Blues artist Lead Belly, so I was trying to get in this bluesy mood so I played simple chords and started singing in what I imagined was like a bluesy style #TimsTwitterListeningParty #McCartneyIII — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 21, 2020

- - -

Paul McCartney basically remains a hippy.

One of the wealthiest musicians on the planet, Paul McCartney loves nothing better than getting his hands dirty, tapping into that "idealistic... hippy existence on a farm".

Of course, when the Beatles finally confirmed their split in 1970 that's exactly what he did - taking his young family to rural Scotland, where he would mend his own fences, make his own furniture, and lead a simple life, a world away from Beatlemania fame.

This song is kind of an idealistic thing, a hippy existence on a farm, planting trees, mending fences and living the good life which is something I like, I love nature and I love that idea of getting down and getting your hands dirty #TimsTwitterListeningParty #McCartneyIII — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 21, 2020

- - -

Re-visit the Paul McCartney listening party HERE.

'McCartney III' is out now.

