5 Things We Learned From Paul McCartney's Twitter Listening Party

Robin Murray
22 · 12 · 2020

Paul McCartney took part in a Twitter listening party last night (December 21st).

The Beatle icon has just released new album 'McCartney III', a solo endeavour that was constructed during lockdown.

Working from his Surrey home studio, Paul McCartney wrote, played, and produced the record entirely on his own - makes our lockdown sourdough look pretty pathetic, to be honest.

Taking part in a Twitter listening party - organised by Tim Burgess - Paul McCartney revealed a few of his secrets...

Here's five things we learned.

Paul McCartney is still influenced by his Beatles cohort John Lennon.

'McCartney III' highlight 'Lavatory Lil' is a conscious hark back to John Lennon's 'Polythene Pam', a character study that was twisted into a life of its own.

The songwriter says it's "a fiction about what they do and what they’re like..."

Paul utilised a tonne of sublime vintage gear when making 'McCartney III'.

The song 'Carpe Diem' is a direct reaction to COVID.

'McCartney III' was written and recorded during the pandemic, a time when Paul McCartney's plans had been thrown into disarray. Working quietly with his family at home, the atmosphere of this period is directly referenced in 'Carpe Diem', a typically positive approach to a hugely difficult spell for many people.

The blues remains a key influence.

Paul McCartney has always had a soft spot for the blues, and revealed that 'McCartney III' song 'Women And Wives' was prompted by the impact of Leadbelly.

Indeed, it was Leadbelly who popularised 'Rock Island Line' - a hit for Lonnie Donegan, it sparked the skiffle revolution, which in turn birthed Beatles prototype group The Quarrymen.

Paul McCartney basically remains a hippy.

One of the wealthiest musicians on the planet, Paul McCartney loves nothing better than getting his hands dirty, tapping into that "idealistic... hippy existence on a farm".

Of course, when the Beatles finally confirmed their split in 1970 that's exactly what he did - taking his young family to rural Scotland, where he would mend his own fences, make his own furniture, and lead a simple life, a world away from Beatlemania fame.

Re-visit the Paul McCartney listening party HERE.

'McCartney III' is out now.

