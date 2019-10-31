5 Key Takeaways From Adele's Stint On Saturday Night Live

Adele's turn as Saturday Night Live host went down a storm.

The singer took charge for one episode only, her first major appearance in some time.

With speculation mounting about a potential new album - and that romance with Skepta - expectation was at fever pitch when the credits rolled.

Here's five things we learned from Adele's spot on Saturday Night Live...

- - -

"The album isn't finished yet..."

And with those words Adele shattered hopes that the show would be a launching pad for new material. The wait for the follow up to her phenomenally successful album '25' goes on,

- - -

Adele is one of the most naturally funny stars around...

Seriously, Adele is really funny. She has a natural gift for communication, and can do both physical humour - those facial expressions - alongside scripted gags, while her timing remains impeccable.

Adele breaking character in one of her skits on #SNL pic.twitter.com/inlYOGnZEx — Adele Now (@AdeleNowuk) October 25, 2020

- - -

Literally everyone was watching Saturday Night Live...

And by that, we mean everyone.

- - -

Those hits still bang.

Adele switched up snippets of some of her biggest singles - think 'Rolling In The Deep', 'When We Were Young' - during one segment, and the explosive reaction shows how those songs still connect.

Adele singing Rolling in the deep, Hello, Someone like you and When We Were Young is easily one of the greatest things to come from 2020. pic.twitter.com/6JQhoCrriT — #ENDSARS #CONGOISBLEEDING (@chuuzus) October 25, 2020

- - -

She loves amazing.

While the debate around Adele's body - and the treatment of it by (social) media - continues, it's fair to say that Adele looks incredible. She was absolutely glowing on screen, the epitome of confidence, someone utterly at ease with herself.

Adele really said “New body, who dis?” pic.twitter.com/qFNily8pDb — césar (@BARBIETlNGZ) October 25, 2020

- - -

So that's five key takeaway, her's one question: can she do this every week?

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.