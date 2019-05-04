4AD Designer Vaughan Oliver Has Died

He crafted artwork for PIXIES, Cocteau Twins, and more...
Robin Murray
News
29 · 12 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 29 · 12 · 2019
0

Influential designer Vaughan Oliver has died, it has been confirmed.

The designer was drawn into the orbit of 4AD in the late 80s, tasked with creating visual representation for their seminal canon.

Responding with moments of sheer genius, it was Vaughan Oliver who steered the artwork for releases by Cocteau Twins, PIXIES, The Breeders, Throwing Muses, and so many more.

When Cocteau Twins guitarist Simon Raymonde formed his own label Bella Union, he turned to Vaughan Oliver, who worked on a number of the label's projects.

News of Vaughan Oliver's passing was confirmed a few hours ago.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

Vaughan Oliver
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next