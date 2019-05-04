4AD Designer Vaughan Oliver Has Died

Influential designer Vaughan Oliver has died, it has been confirmed.

The designer was drawn into the orbit of 4AD in the late 80s, tasked with creating visual representation for their seminal canon.

Responding with moments of sheer genius, it was Vaughan Oliver who steered the artwork for releases by Cocteau Twins, PIXIES, The Breeders, Throwing Muses, and so many more.

When Cocteau Twins guitarist Simon Raymonde formed his own label Bella Union, he turned to Vaughan Oliver, who worked on a number of the label's projects.

News of Vaughan Oliver's passing was confirmed a few hours ago.

Desperately sad to announce that Vaughan Oliver died peacefully today, with his partner Lee by his side. Great loss of friend and design hero. Vaughan Oliver (1957—2019. — Adrian Shaughnessy (@AJWShaughnessy) December 29, 2019

Terribly sad news. With his album designs for 4AD—including iconic covers for Pixies, the Breeders, Cocteau Twins, Dead Can Dance and Lish—he visualized the label’s aural aesthetic and defined an entire era in underground music. https://t.co/XHasoJMoDR — Stephen Thomas Erlewine (@sterlewine) December 29, 2019

RIP Vaughan Oliver, an absolute legend. In its heyday I'd buy anything 4AD put out, mostly because of the covers. I'm sure I'm not the only one. This monkey's gone to heaven. pic.twitter.com/Qx8mWchpoQ — beautifulpigeon (@beautifulpigeon) December 29, 2019

