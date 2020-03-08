4AD Confirm Special Era-Spanning Compilation

4AD is set to span the decades on new compilation 'Bills & Aches & Blues'.

The label looks back on its four decade span with the 18 track project, in which current 4AD artists trawl the vaults for a series of special covers.

Out digitally on April 2nd, vinyl and CD editions follow on July 23rd before a special vinyl boxset lands later this year.

The title is half-inched from a Cocteau Twins lyric - although Elizabeth Fraser never wrote them down - and Side A has been placed online.

It's turning into a real treasure trove, with Side A alone featuring Tkay Maidza's take on PIXIES' 'Where Is My Mind?' and U.S. Girls rampaging through a Birthday Party cover.

Aldous Harding offers her take on Deerhunter's 'Revival', while The Breeders cover The Dirt Eaters'. Closing with Maria Somerville's 'Seabird', you can check out Side A below.

'Bills & Aches & Blues' will be released on April 2nd.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.