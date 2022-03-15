3Smoke Prep Full Mixtape, Prep New Documentary

North London rap unit 3Smoke have intro'd their incoming mixtape.

The three-song group are comprised of Paper Pabs, Bossman Birdie and Milli Major, a triptych of MCs who need no introduction.

Cutting their teeth during grime's first wave, they came to the fore as part of Meridian Crew, the same posse that spawned Skepta and Jme.

Since then, they've focussed on their various solo endeavours, before life took them back into each other's paths.

3Smoke brings their undoubted talents into one place, with a full 10 track mixtape dropping on March 18th.

The trio comment:

"They say more than one cook spoils the broth, but when you got three Gordon Ramsey’s in the kitchen your bound to create some magic... In a era where music is taken in and consumed so fast we wanted to create something that would be here to stay..."

The titanic studio sessions pushed each member to the brink, and thankfully a studio crew were on hand to capture it.

A full documentary is incoming, but we've managed to grab an up-front preview - check it out below.

3Smoke's new mixtape lands on March 18th.

